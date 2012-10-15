(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have affirmed at ABOVE AVERAGE our overall ranking on Prelios Credit Servicing as a special servicer of residential and commercial loans in Italy.

-- The outlook is stable.

-- Prelios Credit Servicing is a subsidiary of Prelios SpA, part of the Prelios group.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its ABOVE AVERAGE overall ranking on Prelios Credit Servicing SpA (PCS) as a special servicer of residential and commercial loans in Italy.

The ABOVE AVERAGE ranking reflects the following, in our view:

-- The corporate structure has remained the same as last year.

-- PCS' operational structure has improved and better reflects the portfolio under management and current market conditions.

-- Since our previous review, the company has successfully acquired three new special servicing contracts.

-- The appointment of a dedicated risk manager in 2011 saw enhanced risk management practices.

-- Staff training increased to more than 25 hours per person on average in 2011 and focused on two areas, management skills and technical skills.

-- PCS would benefit from continuing to increase automation to enhance efficiency and reduce potential for error.

OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable as a special servicer of residential and commercial loans in Italy.

MANAGEMENT AND ORGANIZATION

We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking on PCS for management and organization as a special servicer of residential and commercial loans in Italy.

LOAN ADMINISTRATION

We have affirmed our ABOVE AVERAGE subranking on PCS for loan administration as a special servicer of residential and commercial loans in Italy.

FINANCIAL POSITION

We have reviewed Prelios SpA's audited financial statements and management projections. We are of the opinion that the financial position is Sufficient to sustain PCS's servicing operations as described, for the next 12 to 18 months.

This opinion does not replace that of a senior debt or counterparty credit rating.

