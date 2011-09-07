(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based NHPC Limited's (NHPC) INR15bn bond programme an expected rating of ' Fitch AAA(ind)(exp)'.

The non-convertible, redeemable, and taxable bonds will constitute a secured obligation of NHPC. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

For further details on NHPC, please refer to the rating action commentary, entitled "Fitch Affirms India's NHPC at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable", dated 18 January 2011, and the Credit Update, dated 18 August 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.