(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based
NHPC Limited's (NHPC) INR15bn bond programme an
expected rating of ' Fitch AAA(ind)(exp)'.
The non-convertible, redeemable, and taxable bonds will
constitute a secured obligation of NHPC. The final rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already received.
For further details on NHPC, please refer to the rating
action commentary, entitled "Fitch Affirms India's NHPC at
'BBB-'; Outlook Stable", dated 18
January 2011, and the Credit Update, dated 18 August 2011,
available at www.fitchratings.com.