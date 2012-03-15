BRIEF-Prudential bidding 3 bln pounds of 12.5 bln pounds of Bradford & Bingley mortgages sold by UK government- FT
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 -
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services withdrew its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on South Africa-based SAVCIO Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd. (Savcio). We also withdrew the 'B+' issue rating and '3' recovery rating on Savcio's senior secured debt. At the time of withdrawal, the long-term ratings were on CreditWatch with developing implications, where they were placed on July 28, 2011.
Rationale
The withdrawal of the corporate credit rating is at Savcio's request after its redemption today of its EUR71 million in outstanding senior secured notes. This action follows the completion of Savcio's acquisition by South Africa-based Actom, a private company that we don't rate and on which we have limited business information and no financial information.
Savcio is a South African industrial repair and maintenance company.
Ratings List
Rating Withdrawn
To From
SAVCIO Holdings (Proprietary) Ltd.
Corporate Credit Rating NR B+/Watch Dev/--
Senior Secured NR B+
Recovery Rating NR 3
