(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of HDFC: MBS 2006 Series I Trust's (an RMBS
transaction) pass through certificates (PTCs) as follows:
INR347.8m Class A PTCs affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)(SO)'; Outlook Stable.
The affirmations is based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance
of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by HDFC Ltd for the
purchase of residential houses. As of 15 July 2011, the available credit enhancement totalled
INR195.4m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR354.5m.
According to the payout report of 15 July 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted
for 0.23% of the original pool principal and 2.06% of the current pool principal. The
transaction has amortised since closing, with 11.2% of the
original pool balance remaining outstanding as of May 2011.