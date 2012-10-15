(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 -

Overview

-- Switzerland-based travel retailer Dufry AG benefits from a resilient and diversified market position in the growing, but fragmented, global travel retail market.

-- The company has a track record of organic growth, but also of debt-financed acquisitions, resulting in significant leverage, mitigated by its proven ability to generate free cash flow and disciplined execution.

-- We are assigning a 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating to Dufry, based on its "satisfactory" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. In addition, we are assigning a 'BB+' issue-level rating to the Swiss franc (CHF) 650 million revolving credit facility and the $US500 million pending bond.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Dufry will maintain its Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA at 2.5x to 3.5x, while maintaining free operating cash flow generation between 10% to 15% of debt following its acquisition of Hellenic Duty Free Shop S.A.

Rating Action

On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB+' long-term corporate credit rating to Swiss travel retailer Dufry AG. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned a 'BB+' issue-level rating to the proposed $500 million eight-year senior unsecured notes to be issued by special-purpose entity Dufry Finance S.C.A., in line with the corporate credit rating of Dufry AG. We also assigned a 'BB+' issue-level rating to the CHF650 million multicurrency revolving credit facilities borrowed by Dufry International A.G, a subsidiary of Dufry AG. The recovery rating on these unsecured debt instruments is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debt holders in the event of a payment default.

The ratings on the pending bond issue are subject to the successful issuance of this instrument and our review of final documentation.

Rationale

The rating reflects our assessment of Dufry's business risk profile as "satisfactory," due to our view of the company's position as a leading global player in the growing, but volatile, retail travel industry. Against this, we see Dufry's financial risk profile as "significant," owing to the company's track record of debt-financed external growth. This strategy has caused the company's adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA to move within 2.0x and 4.0x range in recent years. Dufry has a market share of about 9% in this highly fragmented market following its acquisition of a 51% stake of Hellenic Duty Free Shop S.A. from Folli Follie Group (not rated). The company generated a turnover of CHF2.6 billion and a Standard & Poor's-adjusted EBITDA of CHF365 million in 2011. The company runs a network of more than 1,200 shops, mainly at airports (88% of sales) in 45 countries, and generates about 60% of its sales in emerging markets.

Dufry's "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects in particular its track record of steady growth, stable profitability, and low operating leverage, which has enabled the company to withstand recent external shocks like the temporary decline in organic sales during 2009. In addition, we think that, due to its largely diversified international presence and its focus on growth in rapidly expanding emerging markets, the company's operations should be in a position to benefit from increasing air travel demand. We therefore see the company's EBITDA margin over the next two years remaining at 12% to 15% and we expect same-store sales growth in the low- to mid-single digits. We think that that Dufry's proven ability to cut costs and its global presence should mitigate the impact of unexpected external shocks.

Acquisitions are a typical means for growth in this fragmented market, and Dufry has made use of this option through a series of fully and partially debt-financed acquisitions. Therefore, our assessment of the company's financial profile as "significant" reflects its willingness to incur a short period of high financial indebtedness given its ability to pay back debt immediately after an acquisition. Dufry has been able to do so because of its good cash generation capacity and its policy to pay dividends only if there are no alternative uses of cash. The 51% acquisition of Hellenic Duty Free is, therefore, within our expectations for the current rating level. However, Dufry AG leverage is currently at the upper end of its management's target guidance and Greece is facing a severe economic recession and political uncertainties. We, however, believe that risk arising from Greece is balanced by Dufry's good cash generation and its global diversification. The nonrecourse local EUR335 million debt structure, the equity increase of CHF294 million to finance the acquisition, and the low dependence of Hellenic Duty Free Shop on the Greece consumer sentiment given to the large share of international consumers, mitigates the acquisition risk in our view. We estimate that the company's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA ratio will be at or below 3.0x excluding the recent acquisition at the end of 2012. We believe that this ratio will not increase following the close of the acquisition in 2013 due to the partly equity-funded transaction structure. The group's capacity to generate free operating cash flow (FOCF) of more than 10% of its debt in 2013 underpins this scenario, in our view.

Liquidity

We assess Dufry's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria with sufficient headroom under its financial covenants. We believe that the company's sources of liquidity, including operating cash flow, long-term committed liquidity lines, and cash on hand will exceed liquidity uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months.

For the next 12 months, we estimate that the company will have liquidity sources of more than CHF1.4 billion excluding the proposed bond. These include about:

-- About CHF350 million surplus cash, which includes the CHF296 million from the capital increase and excludes about CHF100 million cash needed for ongoing operations;

-- CHF650 million unused long-term committed revolving credit facility; and

-- About CHF380 million in FFO in the next 12 months.

We estimate Dufry's liquidity needs in the next 12 months of up to CHF1.0 billion, consisting of:

-- Expected working-capital swing of CHF30 million;

-- Dividend to minority shareholders of about CHF30 million;

-- Nondiscretionary capital spending of about CHF80 million;

-- The acquisition price and transaction cost for the 51% stake in Hellenic Duty Free of about CHF300 million; and

-- Debt maturities of about CHF550 million.

Recovery analysis

The issue-level rating on the proposed US$500 million eight-year senior unsecured notes to be issued by special-purpose entity Dufry Finance S.C.A. and on the CHF650 million multicurrency revolving credit facilities borrowed by Dufry International A.G. are 'BB+', in line with the corporate credit rating of Dufry AG. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for debtholders in the event of a payment default.

These ratings on the unsecured debt instruments are underpinned by our valuation of Dufry AG as a going concern. However, the ratings also reflect the unsecured status of the debt facilities and the degree of multijurisdiction exposure, given Dufry's exposure to a fairly high number of insolvency regimes. We consider that, in an event of default, the notes would rank pari passu with unsecured bank facilities (including the CHF650 million revolving credit facility and a US$1 billion multicurrency term loan also borrowed by Dufry International A.G.) because they share the same guarantee package and because of the limitations on liens' clause in the bond documentation. Our recovery analysis assumes no material change in the capital structure by our hypothetical point of default.

To determine recoveries we simulate a default scenario. In our hypothetical default scenario, we assume that a payment default will occur in 2016, after a sustained period of operating underperformance. In our view, this would most likely be influenced by declining revenues, owing to a combination of deteriorating domestic macroeconomic environment, a change in political and government regulations, an inability to renew concessions upon expiry, and potential event risk. At the simulated point of default, we envisage EBITDA would have declined to about CHF215 million. In evaluating recovery prospects, we believe that the business would retain value as a going concern in the event of a default, based on its leading market position in the travel retail industry.

In calculating our estimated stressed enterprise value, we have not included any value from Dufry's 51% stake in Hellenic Duty Free Shop S.A.; as a result, we have also not included any debt consolidated on its balance sheet relating to this investment in our post-default recovery waterfall. We estimate the stressed enterprise value of Dufry AG, excluding Hellenic Duty Free Shop S.A, at the hypothetical point of default in 2016 at approximately CHF1.2 billion, equivalent to a stressed EBITDA multiple of 5.5x.

After deducting priority liabilities of about CHF90 million, consisting of enforcement costs, and 50% of pension liabilities, we see about CHF1.1 billion remaining for unsecured debtholders. We envisage CHF2.1 billion of unsecured debt outstanding at default (including six months' prepetition interest) assuming refinancing of maturing debt on the path to default. Our recovery expectations for the unsecured bond and revolving credit facility are therefore in the 30% to 50% range.

If we were to include Hellenic Duty Free Shop in our calculation, our stressed enterprise value at the point of default would be higher. However, as the EUR335 million bond program to be issued by Hellenic Duty Paid Shops S.A. will be prior ranking vis-a-vis the assets of Hellenic Duty Free Shop, we do not believe that it would have a material impact on our estimation of the recovery prospects.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that, despite its focus on external growth and based on its resilient earnings and FOCF capacity, Dufry will sustain its deleveraging trend after its recent announced acquisition, and maintain its Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of debt to prorated EBITDA within 2.5x to 3.5x, while maintaining FOCF generation between 10% to 15% of debt. Furthermore, our assessment takes into account our expectation that the company will quickly deleverage within 12 months following future acquisitions.

We could consider a positive rating action if the company sustains a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.5x, if prorated FFO to debt improves to 30%, and if it implements a more conservative financial policy.

We could take negative rating actions if Dufry's financial covenant headroom tightens above our expectations. This could materialize if political event risk results in sales volatility as about 10% of group sales and about 19% of group EBITDA would be generated by the Greek duty-free business according the company. Furthermore, we could lower the rating if debt to pro rata EBITDA were to exceed 3.5x while FOCF to debt fell significantly below 10%, or if external shocks or the loss of major concessions caused a sustained decline in profitability.

Ratings List

New Rating

Dufry AG

Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Stable/--

Dufry Finance

Senior Unsecured

US$500 mil nts due 2020 BB+

Recovery Rating 4

Dufry International AG

Senior Unsecured

CHF650 mil var rate multicurrency BB+

RCF due 2017 bank ln

Recovery Rating 4