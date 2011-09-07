(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
today, all signs in U.S. transportation activity point to a
slowing economy. Data tracked by Fitch as it monitors credit
ratings for the public infrastructure facilities that support
transportation activity in the U.S. reflect lower levels of
economic growth. Traffic on roads, freight indices and airport
traffic all point to an economy that continues to move upward
but at a declining rate, suggesting growth below expectations
going forward.
Transportation volumes are closely linked to economic
activity as the transportation services and facilities that are
needed to support the economy react to a slowdown. As in all
sectors of the U.S. economy, consumer spending is a big driver
and the prospect for growth along the historical trajectory is
uncertain.
Oil price and other commodity price increases in the first
half of 2011 underlie the slowdown in transportation. These
prices are increasingly influenced by rapidly growing external
demand as well as U.S. demand. Consumers are reacting to
increased prices with belt tightening. The round of cuts in
government spending, the consequent decrease in government
related employment and the resulting tightening of business and
consumer budgets are likely contributing factors.
Fitch says infrastructure ratings are not immediately
affected as a result of the slowing economy. When evaluating
debt issued to finance transportation related public
infrastructure, Fitch develops a 'rating case' that includes
some downward movement of demand for the facility. As a result,
most ratings are not immediately impacted by a slowing of growth
or a reduction in volumes. Facilities with annual debt service
obligations that increase over time and those with less pricing
power will have more rating pressure if volume grows more slowly
than debt service. A downturn of a duration and extent like the
one that commenced in 2008 would pressure many ratings.
The special report 'Downshifting: U.S. Transportation Reacts
as GDP Growth Flattens,' is available on www.fitchratings.com.