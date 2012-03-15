(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 -

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating actions on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds follow our CreditWatch negative placement of the long-term counterparty credit rating on Ibercaja (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2) on March 5, 2012.

-- Under our rating approach, Ibercaja's mortgage covered bond ratings currently benefit from the maximum elevation possible above our long-term rating on the issuer.

-- Any negative rating action on Ibercaja would therefore directly affect the ratings on the mortgage covered bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal

-- We have therefore placed on CreditWatch negative our ratings on Ibercaja's mortgage covered bonds.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch negative its 'AA+' credit ratings on Ibercaja Banco S.A.'s (Ibercaja; BBB/Watch Neg/A-2) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias").

Today's CreditWatch negative placements follow our March 5, 2012 CreditWatch negative placement of our long-term counterparty credit rating on Ibercaja (see "Spain-Based Ibercaja Banco 'BBB/A-2' Ratings Placed On Watch Negative On Announced Merger With Banco Grupo Cajatres").

Under our criteria for rating covered bonds (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009), we evaluated the maximum potential rating on a covered bond program as the bank's issuer credit rating (ICR) increased by the maximum number of notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of uplift results from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization.