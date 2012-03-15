Singapore Dec retail sales rise 0.4 pct from year earlier
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore's retail sales in December rose from a year earlier, helped by a surge in sales of medical goods and toiletries, data showed on Wednesday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded MMFSL DA Dec 2010 - 1's (an ABS transaction) purchaser payouts as follows:
INR2,014.8m purchaser payouts: upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The upgrade is based on a similar rating action on the corporate undertaking provider - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable), see the rating action commentary dated 13 September 2011 on www.fitchratings.com. The rating reflects adequate level of available credit enhancement and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral. The underlying portfolio consists of loans extended by MMFSL for the purchase of new tractor loans. As of 23 January 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR740.7m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR2,177.9m.
According to the payout report of December 2011, loans delinquent by over 180 days accounted for 1.35% of the original pool receivables and 2.29% of the current pool receivables, which are within Fitch's expectations. The report also showed that 58.80% of the original pool receivables remained outstanding as of December 2011.
BEIJING, Feb 15 China's industry ministry released a second batch of green energy vehicles slated to be eligible for subsidies this year, although the pace of approvals has slowed amid increased oversight on the sector.
SINGAPORE, Feb 15 Singapore-based trading start-up International Energy Group (IEG) this year plans to expand its portfolio to crude oil from products such as gasoline and gasoil, looking to tap growing Chinese demand.