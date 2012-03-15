(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded MMFSL DA Dec 2010 - 1's (an ABS transaction) purchaser payouts as follows:

INR2,014.8m purchaser payouts: upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade is based on a similar rating action on the corporate undertaking provider - Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable), see the rating action commentary dated 13 September 2011 on www.fitchratings.com. The rating reflects adequate level of available credit enhancement and the satisfactory performance of the underlying collateral. The underlying portfolio consists of loans extended by MMFSL for the purchase of new tractor loans. As of 23 January 2012, the available credit enhancement totalled INR740.7m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR2,177.9m.

According to the payout report of December 2011, loans delinquent by over 180 days accounted for 1.35% of the original pool receivables and 2.29% of the current pool receivables, which are within Fitch's expectations. The report also showed that 58.80% of the original pool receivables remained outstanding as of December 2011.