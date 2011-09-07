(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of HDFC: MBS 2006 Series III Trust's (an
RMBS transaction) pass through certificates (PTCs) as follows:
INR797.2m Class A1 PTC affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)(SO)'; Outlook Stable; and
INR0.07m Class A2 PTC affirmed at 'Fitch AAA(ind)(SO)'; Outlook Stable
The affirmations are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the
performance of the underlying collateral, which consists of loans extended by
HDFC Ltd for the purchase of residential houses. As of 20 July 2011, the
available credit enhancement totalled INR264.4m, and the outstanding pool
balance was INR807.1m.
According to the payout report of 20 July 2011, loans delinquent by over 90 days
accounted for 0.52% of the original pool principal and 2.25% of the current pool
principal. The transaction has amortised since closing, with 23.0% of the
original pool balance remaining outstanding as of May 2011.