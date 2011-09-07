(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dutch food retailer Royal Ahold N.V.'s (Ahold) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also upgraded Ahold's Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F3'.

The upgrade follows the introduction of Fitch's new guidelines to assess the Short-term IDRs of 'BBB' rated entities, defining specific ratios to help distinguish between 'F2' or 'F3' at this rating level. The new criteria, 'Short-term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates', dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com and its new guidelines are listed in Appendix I. The upgrade reflects Ahold's strong rating headroom at 'BBB', good cash conversion ratios and the group's strong liquidity profile.

The affirmation of Ahold's 'BBB' Long-term IDR reflects the group's continued resilient operating performance and sound financial flexibility within the current ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Ahold will maintain a financial profile commensurate with its ratings, despite share buybacks and potential acquisitions.

In the US, the group's operating margin remains under pressure due to the challenging economic environment characterised by a difficult consumer environment and intense promotional activities among main rival food retailers. Fitch sees organic development opportunities for Ahold in the fragmented US food retail market, but notes that the company has not ruled out potential external opportunities. New organic areas of development for the group are also likely to be related to the expansion of its private label and non-food offerings in the Netherlands.

In the Netherlands, Ahold's Dutch's subsidiary Albert Heijn continues to benefit from its leading position and operating margins despite declining, remain among the highest in the sector.

Overall, Fitch expects Ahold's performance to remain satisfactory through the rest of 2011 despite the current difficult economic environment, as the group continues to adjust its products to customers and to focus on cost control.

The group's credit metrics remains strong. Lease-adjusted net debt/EBITDAR was 2.3x at FYE10 a level which Fitch expects to only deteriorate slightly to about 2.5x in 2011, because of its existing share buyback programme.

The group's liquidity is adequate. Ahold's historical and projected positive free cash flow and adequate level of cash or FFO to short-term debt service all indicate a sufficiently strong liquidity profile to warrant the higher of the two Short-term IDR options for a 'BBB' rated entity. On 6 June 2011, the group completed the refinancing of its EUR1.2bn five-year committed credit facility. The group has EUR0.5bn of debt maturing in 2012.