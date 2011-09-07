(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has assigned the Royal London Cash Plus Fund, a fund launched in June 2011, a Credit Rating of 'AAA' and a Fund Volatility Rating of 'V1'. The fund is advised by Royal London Asset Management (RLAM), and is a sub-fund of the UK domiciled OEIC named Royal London Bond Funds ICVC.

The fund was launched in June 2011 and as such has not yet achieved its expected size and diversification. The fund has therefore been rated based on the investment guidelines set out and the target portfolio provided by RLAM.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The issuance of the fund credit rating reflects the expected distribution of ratings and the expected weighted average credit quality of the fund's portfolio. Fitch notes that the investment manager's intention is to manage the fund to a 'AAA' weighted average credit quality, which provides sufficient investment flexibility considered necessary to meet investor requirements. In the first few months, Fitch will regularly examine the fund's composition to check progress towards the target portfolio. The rating also recognises the investment advisor's capabilities and resources. The assignment of the volatility rating reflects the low sensitivity to market risk factors such as interest rate and spread risks.

ASSET CREDIT QUALITY:

RLAM expects the Royal London Cash Plus Fund's portfolio to be concentrated in securities rated in the 'AAA' and 'AA' categories and expects the weighted average credit quality of the fund's portfolio of assets to be consistent with a 'AAA' rating. The target portfolio provided to Fitch includes bonds issued under the HM Treasury Credit Guarantee Scheme, which mature in late 2011/early 2012. The agency will check the credit quality of the replacement investments.

PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISKS:

The fund is expected to have low exposure to market risk factors such as interest rate and spread risks. Interest rate risk will be managed with a maximum duration limited to three years. Based upon a target portfolio, the weighted average maturity to reset (WAMr) is expected to be in the region of 270 days. No leverage is proposed, and all investments will be GBP-denominated. The portfolio is not expected to engage in repo transactions.

CONCENTRATION:

RLAM expects the fund initially to invest in around 15 obligors, then expand over time to a portfolio of around 16-20 obligors. Fitch notes that the target portfolio will at first be invested in a limited number of issuers, raising questions over concentration. Since a majority of the target portfolio by size is invested in government, government guaranteed, supranational and government agency debt, Fitch's criteria on the concentration of investments are met. However, the agency will monitor the progressive diversification of the fund.

FUND PROFILE:

The fund's investment guidelines indicate that the fund will only invest in straightforward, highly liquid instruments issued by a certain range of highly rated counterparties. Investments will be placed with banks and UK building societies with a minimum 'A-' rating, and from countries with a 'AAA' rating. Supranational investments are permitted, and all sovereign investments will be made with 'AAA' rated countries.

THE ADVISOR:

RLAM was established in 1988 and is part of the Royal London Group, a mutual society. Royal London is the UK's largest mutual life and pensions company. RLAM manages a total of GBP41.6bn assets, of which 46% are within fixed income and 14% in cash products.

To maintain bond fund ratings, HSBC , the administrator of these funds, will provide Fitch with portfolio information, including details of the portfolio's holdings and credit quality. Fitch closely monitors the credit composition of the portfolio, the credit counterparties used by the manager and the overall market risk profile of the investments.

RATING SENSITIVITY:

Funds in the 'AAA' rating category are considered to have the highest underlying credit quality. The assets of the fund are expected to maintain a weighted-average rating of 'AAA'.

Funds rated 'V1' are considered to have very low sensitivity to market risk. On a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V1' are expected to exhibit high stability, performing consistently across a broad range of market scenarios. The Volatility Rating does not address the sensitivity of a bond fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced liquidity in secondary markets during certain periods of time.

The ratings assigned to the fund may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause ratings to be downgraded by Fitch. Specific areas to note are concentration risk and credit quality. As per Fitch's bond fund rating criteria, if the top five issuers exceed 50% of the fund's total portfolio, Fitch may make qualitative adjustments to the weighted average rating factor (WARF)-implied Fund Credit Rating. Similarly, if negative rating migration occurs to the extent that the portfolio's WARF falls below 0.27 as per Fitch's criteria, the fund's credit rating is at risk of being downgraded.

For additional information about Fitch rating criteria applicable to bond funds, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's web site at www.fitchratings.com.