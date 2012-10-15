UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
Oct 15 PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk
* Moody's affirmed the B1 corporate family rating and senior unsecured ratings of PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (LK). Also assigned a (P)B1 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured notes issued by Theta Capital Pte Ltd. The ratings outlook remains positive.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts