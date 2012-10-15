Oct 15 - The year-over-year gains for single-family starts and new home sales have been sustaining the momentum of earlier this year. And most months' seasonally adjusted statistics for single-family starts, new homes and existing home sales have also been advancing. Year-to-date U.S. housing metrics are well above 2011 levels, according to Fitch Ratings in the latest edition of the 'Chalk Line'.

Fitch's housing forecasts for 2012 have again been enhanced but still assume a moderate rise off a very low bottom. Fitch projects single-family housing starts to improve about 19%, new home sales to rise approximately 19.5%, and existing home sales to grow 8.5%. Housing growth should be somewhat less robust next year. 2013 single family-starts should expand 14%, while new home sales advance 13%. Existing home sales should increase 4.5%.

Fitch will provide a brief recap of the second-quarter 2012 as well as discuss the outlook for 2012 and 2013 during a teleconference to be held Tuesday 10/16 at 11:00 a.m. ET (separate press release to follow).

Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Fall 2012' includes the following key updates and new features:

--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics for 2Q'12, excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate charges, are provided as is information about the calendar second quarter and fiscal year-to-date option write-offs and land value write-downs.

--Current builder margin trends are reviewed.

--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity profiles are presented for perspective.

--Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated homebuilding credits.

--2011 metro market penetration by the public builders is noted.

--The presidential candidates' housing positions are referenced.

--Historical price trends of single-family homes under construction are presented.

--Trends in homebuilder gross margins, excluding impairment and write-offs and before interest expense, are chronicled.

--NAHB analysis of government data relating to immigrant's housing demand is described.

--The NAHB's Improving Markets Index is highlighted.

--Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated and a summary of historical foreclosure filings is presented.

--There are also updated comments on eminent domain to seize and restructure mortgages, Chinese drywall litigation, home appraisal reform, QE3, strategic defaults, home pricing, Fannie Mae /Freddie Mac , FHA, the MBS market, underwriting standards and surveys about home ownership.

--Fitch's economic and construction forecasts for 2012 and 2013 have been updated.

