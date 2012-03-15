(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today removed from CreditWatch the issue ratings on two issuances supported by the Defense Security Assistance Agency of the U.S. (DSAA). We initially placed the ratings on CreditWatch negative on Oct. 18, 2011, pending our review of the relevant issuance documentation. We have now completed our review and removed the CreditWatch. We are affirming the issue ratings at 'AA+'.

The two issuances are issued by special purpose vehicles to provide financing for the State of Israel. The cash flows for the respective issuances are partially supported by the DSAA.

RATINGS LIST

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Israel (State of)

Senior Secured* AA+ AA+/Watch Neg

*Guaranteed by the Defense Security Assistance Agency of the U.S.