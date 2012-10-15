Oct 15 - Even with across-the-aisle agreement in Washington that an overhaul of the U.S.' transportation infrastructure is a must to foster growth in the world's biggest economy, one essential question remains: How do we pay for it? An answer of sorts came in July, with the signing of the Moving Ahead for Progress in the 21st Century Act (MAP-21) into law. It provides $105 billion for fiscal years 2013 and 2014 (year ended Sept. 30) to finance highway construction and repair. Following that was the August release of $470 million in Transportation Department funds to states to create construction jobs and repair crumbling infrastructure.

In a report released today, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said it believes these moves and others like them are signs that the federal government is serious about tackling this issue. "However, we believe they don't represent the sort of long-term solutions that the problem requires," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Geoff Buswick in the report, entitled "A Short-Term Approach To Funding Leaves U.S. Transportation Infrastructure Without A Solid Long-Term Plan."

"Simply put, it seems to us that no one in Washington wants to pass a long-term bill while the U.S. economy continues its struggle to recover from the Great Recession, or while it faces the prospect of more bad economic conditions ahead," Mr. Buswick added.

In our view, substantial uncertainty with regard to funding will remain until Congress undertakes a meaningful tax-reform debate -- or implements a targeted transportation policy. Furthermore, we expect that funding bills, which have historically spanned five-plus years, will continue to come as short-term measures (we do not believe current plans are sufficient to address the problem) for the foreseeable future, which complicates states' ability to make solid capital-spending plans. "Governments will continue issuing debt to fund these programs, but as the federal government pares back its spending, we believe more of the burden will fall to local governments, which might not be able to complete the necessary work without greater federal assistance," Mr. Buswick said.