Sept 07- Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' to Lockheed Martin Corporation's (LMT) new 5-year, 10-year, and 30-year notes. Proceeds will total approximately $2 billion and will be used to redeem $500 million of notes due in 2013 and for general corporate purposes. While debt will rise because of the new issuance, LMT's liquidity and credit metrics will remain in line with the current ratings.

LMT's existing ratings are listed at the end of this release. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Approximately $5.5 billion of outstanding debt is covered by these ratings.

LMT's ratings are supported by the company's competitive position in the defense sector; strong liquidity and cash flow; solid credit metrics for the ratings;large backlog; and solid growth prospects for several large programs. Concerns include the large pension deficit; F-35 program restructuring and related cost growth; a cash deployment strategy focused on returning at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders; and some modest program concentration.

High levels of defense spending currently support LMT's ratings, but Fitch has concerns about U.S. government budget deficits and their impact on defense spending after fiscal year (FY) 2012. Defense spending trends will be a key driver of LMT's credit profile, although Fitch believes that modest declines in defense spending would not necessarily lead to negative rating actions given LMT's current credit metrics, liquidity position, and recent cost reduction actions.

The company's liquidity as of June 26, 2011 was $5.0 billion, consisting of $1.5 billion of credit facility availability and $3.5 billion in cash and short-term investments. LMT recently established a new $1.5 billion credit facility that expires in August 2016. Debt increased approximately $1.4 billion in the past two years as a result of a debt issuance and a debt exchange, and debt will rise further as a result of the current note issuance. The company has no debt maturities in 2011 and 2012, and the next material debt maturities are $650 million in 2013, $500 million of which will be called.

LMT's leverage (gross debt-to-EBITDA) for the latest 12 months period (LTM)ending June 26, 2011, was 1.2 times (x) compared to 1.1x and 1.0x in 2010 and 2009, respectively, and interest coverage was 13.9x in the LTM compared to 15x in 2010. EBITDA margin dipped to 10.3% in the LTM compared to 11.3% in 2010, mainly due to higher non-cash pension expense. Over the next few years margins could trend lower excluding pension primarily due to growth on the F-35 program as it progresses through development and low rate initial production phases.

LMT's cash deployment over the past several years has been focused on share repurchases and dividends, which is consistent with LMT's strategy of returning at least 50% of free cash flow (cash from operations less capital expenditures) to shareholders. Fitch's ratings incorporate expectations for continued share repurchases, but amounts could be lower than the $2.42 billion spent in 2010 if discretionary pension contributions and acquisition opportunities are emphasized by LMT. Dividends will likely continue to rise and capex is projected to increase, with both reaching $1 billion or more annually.

Pension contributions will continue to be a significant use of cash over the next several years, in Fitch's view. At the end of 2010, LMT's underfunded pension liability was $10.4 billion, leaving the company's pension plans 71% funded based on a projected benefit obligation of $35.8 billion (calculated on a GAAP basis). According to LMT, the pension plans were over 80% funded on an ERISA bases. After $2.24 billion of discretionary pension contributions in 2010, LMT forecasts that it will make $1.3 billion of contributions in 2011, partly offset by approximately $900 million of pension reimbursement from its government contracts. Fitch's ratings incorporate expectations for cash pension contributions that are higher than LMT's forecasts over the next several years.

Fitch currently rates LMT as follows:

--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';

--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';

--Bank facility 'A-';

--Short-term IDR 'F2';

--Commercial paper programs 'F2'.