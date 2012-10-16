(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based CITIC Bank International Limited's (CBI, 'BBB'/Stable) USD300m subordinated notes due 28 September 2022 a final rating of 'BBB-'. The notes, which are without a non-viability clause, have a call option in 2017. The final rating is in line with the expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)' assigned to the issue on 20 September 2012.

In accordance with its criteria, Fitch rates these notes one notch below CBI's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb' to reflect higher loss severity relative to senior unsecured instruments given their subordination. As the notes have no interest deferral features, Fitch has not applied additional notching for non-performance risk, i.e. going-concern loss-absorption.

The issue rating is sensitive to the same considerations that might affect CBI's VR. Downward pressure on the ratings could arise if CBI were to materially accelerate its growth or significantly raised its risk appetite, particularly with regard to expansion into China and from business referrals from its 70.3% parent, China CITIC Bank ('BBB'/Stable).

The notes, which were issued on 27 September 2012 from CBI's USD2bn medium-term note programme, qualify as supplementary capital under the current banking (capital) rules of Hong Kong. They are, however, expected to be phased out over a 10-year period starting from 1 January 2013 (amortising 10% each year) under Basel III transitioning rules, in the absence of a write-down mechanism if the bank becomes non-viable. Fitch has not assigned any equity credit to this debt due to lack of coupon flexibility.

The notes carry a 3.875% fixed coupon throughout their first five-year tenor. The coupon resets after year five to the sum of the five-year US treasury rate and 3.25%. Investors are mainly fund managers (63%), followed by banks (18%), private banks (14%) and insurance companies (5%); China CITIC Bank did not subscribe to the notes. About 80% of the notes went to Asia and the remaining 20% to Europe.

The other ratings of CBI are unaffected and as follows:

- Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

- Short-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'F3'

- Viability Rating: 'bbb'

- Support Rating: '2'

- Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB'

- Subordinated debt: 'BBB-'