(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Taiwan-based Waterland Financial Holdings (WFH) and its subsidiary, Waterland Securities Corporation (WSC). The agency has also affirmed another subsidiary, International Bills Finance Corporation (IBF).

At the same time, Fitch has withdrawn the Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of WFH as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's rating coverage. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The upgrade of WFH's and WSC's ratings follows Fitch's re-assessment of WFH's credit profile, the group's structure and WSC's role within the group. Under the agency's new criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', WFH's and WSC's ratings are equalised with those of IBF - the group's principal operating subsidiary. The group's IDRs are mainly driven by the financial strength IBF which accounted for 88% of the group's consolidated assets at end-H112.

WFH's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect the group's consolidated credit profile, and, on a standalone basis, its low leverage and adequate liquidity. IBF's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its position as the second-largest bill finance company by net worth in Taiwan, comprehensive risk management, sound capitalisation and well-managed liquidity. The ratings are constrained by limited business scope, susceptibility to interest rate changes relative to banks and heavy reliance on wholesale funding - issues common to bills finance companies.

WSC's ratings reflect obligatory support from WFH given its status as a core subsidiary of the holding parent. On a standalone basis, WSC has a stable but moderate market position as well as adequate capitalisation and liquidity.

Positive rating action on IBF and the group may result from a significant and sustained improvement in market position and business scope, though Fitch views this as a remote prospect in the near term. Negative rating action may result from deterioration in capitalisation and asset quality, possibly from aggressive risk-taking in pursuit of growth or leveraged acquisitions.

Fitch expects IBF's core earnings to remain modest in 2012-13 as persistent low interest rates continue to put pressure on spread revenues and trading gains. In H112, IBF reported an annualised return on average assets of 1.2%, which partly benefited from one-off investment disposal gain. WSC's earnings performance is likely to remain volatile, largely due to the inherent volatility of trading and modest brokerage revenues in a challenging market environment. Nonetheless, management's continued efforts in cost saving and trading risk control should gradually help improve WSC's earnings stability.

WFH's sum-of-parts capital ratio was 169.2% at end-H112, indicating 69% or TWD8.8bn above the minimum regulatory capital for its operating subsidiaries. IBF's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio declined to 13.7% and 17.%, respectively, at end-H112 (end-2011: 14.7% and 18.2%) due to growth of guarantee balance. However, the capital buffer is considered adequate with CAR well above the regulatory minimum of 8%.

Cash dividend inflow from subsidiaries comfortably covers WFH's standalone operating expenses and interest payments. IBF's liquidity is well-managed. IBF's high-quality fixed income securities holdings and the contingent funding facility provided by Bank of Taiwan ('AAA(twn)'/Stable) partly mitigate risks stemming from its reliance on wholesale funding. WSC maintains a liquid balance sheet.

Established in 2002, WFH is the only group with a principal operating subsidiary in bills finance. IBF is a wholly owned subsidiary of WFH and had a 21% of market share of guarantee at end-H112 in Taiwan. WSC has a 2.15% market share of equity brokerage in Taiwan at end-H112.

The rating actions are as follows:

WFH

Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A+(twn)' from 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-'

Support Rating affirmed at '5', withdrawn

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor', withdrawn

IBF

Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'

Support Rating affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B+'

WSC

Long-Term IDR upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable

Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3'

National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'A+(twn)' from 'A(twn)'; Outlook Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(twn)'