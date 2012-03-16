(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16

-- A deteriorating business environment is highly likely to prolong weak earnings in TDK Corp.'s core passive components business.

-- We lowered our long-term ratings on TDK a notch to 'A' from 'A+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that restructuring of some of TDK's businesses and its improving HDD heads business are likely to spark a moderate recovery after its financial position bottoms out in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit and debt ratings on Japan-based passive components and magnetic application products manufacturer TDK Corp. to 'A' from 'A+'. The downgrade reflects our view that the poor business performance of client consumer electronics companies and intensifying competition with overseas manufacturers are highly likely to prolong weak earnings in TDK's core passive components business. We base the stable outlook on our expectation that TDK's financial position will recover after bottoming in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012) because restructuring of some of its businesses and improvements in its hard disk drive (HDD) heads business will raise earnings. We maintained our 'A-1' short-term corporate credit rating on TDK.

Domestic consumer electronics companies, which are large buyers of TDK's passive components, continue to grapple with the strong yen and increased competition with overseas electronics makers. Weak sales, particularly for flat-panel TVs, could hurt TDK's earnings in our view. Although TDK aims to enhance its businesses for products in the auto and industrial equipment sectors, we believe the company needs time to develop its business in new fields. TDK's capacitor segment, a pillar of its passive components business, faces an even tougher business environment because it has not kept up with technological developments necessary to meet rapidly growing demand for new components for smartphones and competition with overseas makers has intensified. Therefore, in our opinion, the passive components business is unlikely to stage a full-fledged recovery in earnings any time soon. We estimate that the ratio of TDK's debt (after adjusting for pension and lease obligations) to EBITDA will deteriorate to about 3.5x as of March 31, 2012, from 2.1x a year earlier and stay above 2x for about the next two years.

TDK's technological strength in the fields of materials, manufacturing, and design continue to underpin the ratings on the company. In addition, its conservative financial policy of limiting capital investments to within the range of its depreciation costs supports its creditworthiness. The stable outlook reflects our view that TDK's financial position will bottom out in fiscal 2011, supported by a likely recovery in its HDD heads business following a drop in production due to floods in Thailand in 2011. Furthermore, the company's restructuring measures will produce a moderate recovery in fiscal 2012, in our view.

We may consider downgrading the company if we see a greater likelihood of the company's free cash flow turning negative again or if the company posts huge losses, weakening its financial soundness in fiscal 2012. Conversely, we may consider upgrading the company if we see a higher likelihood of TDK's adjusted debt to EBITDA falling below 2x on a sustainable basis. However, we believe it is crucial that the company strengthen the earnings potential of the capacitor segment in its passive components business.

