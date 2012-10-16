(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Qatar International Islamic Bank's (QIIB; the originator; 'A-'/Stable/'F2') USD700m five year trust certificate (Sukuk) issue a final rating of 'A-'. The issuing entity is QIIB Sukuk Funding Ltd.

The final rating is assigned following the receipt of final documents conforming to the information previously received and the closing of the transaction. The rating for the certificate is the same as the expected rating assigned on 4 October 2012 (see 'Fitch Rates QIIB's Trust Certificate Issue 'A-(EXP)'' at www.fitchratings.com.)

Fitch has aligned the issue rating with QIIB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the Sukuk structure is viewed as an originator-backed/asset-based structure. The rating for the certificates would therefore be sensitive to any change in QIIB's Long-term IDR.

By assigning a rating to the issue, Fitch does not express an opinion on the Sukuk structure's compliance with Shariah principles or whether the relevant transaction documents are enforceable under any applicable law, including, without limitation, Qatar law.

Established in 1991, QIIB is a fast growing full service Islamic bank with around 3% market share by banking assets at end-2011. The Qatar government (via the Qatar Investment Authority) holds a 16.7% stake in the bank. Its largest shareholder is a prominent business family with a combined holding of 22.6%.