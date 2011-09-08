(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 08 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed the
National Long-Term rating on Gulf Cogeneration Company Limited's
(GCC) THB2.9bn guaranteed debentures maturing April
2016 at 'AA(tha)'. The Outlook is Negative.
The debenture's rating is based entirely on the irrevocable
and unconditional guarantee of the debentures' principal and
interest payment by Depfa Bank plc (Depfa;
'BBB+'/Negative). For more information on Depfa's ratings,
please refer to the credit update on Depfa, dated 7 February
2011 and to the rating action commentary entitled, "Fitch
Affirms HRE Holding at 'A-'; Upgrades PBB's VR to 'bb'", dated
26 August 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.
Any divergence between Depfa's ratings and Thailand's 'A-'
Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) may affect
the debentures' national rating. A one-notch change in the
international scale ratings of Depfa or Thailand could result in
a change of more than one notch in the debentures' national
rating.
GCC is a small power producer with electricity sales
primarily to Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand,
Thailand's national integrated electric utility
company. GCC started operations in September 1998 and has a
current generation capacity of 112MW of electricity and 16
tonnes of steam per hour. The company is a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Gulf Electric Public Company Limited, an
investments holding company with four small power producers and
one independent power producer project with a total installed
capacity of 1,847MW.