(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08 - Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed the National Long-Term rating on Gulf Cogeneration Company Limited's (GCC) THB2.9bn guaranteed debentures maturing April 2016 at 'AA(tha)'. The Outlook is Negative.

The debenture's rating is based entirely on the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee of the debentures' principal and interest payment by Depfa Bank plc (Depfa; 'BBB+'/Negative). For more information on Depfa's ratings, please refer to the credit update on Depfa, dated 7 February 2011 and to the rating action commentary entitled, "Fitch Affirms HRE Holding at 'A-'; Upgrades PBB's VR to 'bb'", dated 26 August 2011, available at www.fitchratings.com.

Any divergence between Depfa's ratings and Thailand's 'A-' Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) may affect the debentures' national rating. A one-notch change in the international scale ratings of Depfa or Thailand could result in a change of more than one notch in the debentures' national rating.

GCC is a small power producer with electricity sales primarily to Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand, Thailand's national integrated electric utility company. GCC started operations in September 1998 and has a current generation capacity of 112MW of electricity and 16 tonnes of steam per hour. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gulf Electric Public Company Limited, an investments holding company with four small power producers and one independent power producer project with a total installed capacity of 1,847MW.