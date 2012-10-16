(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has released the latest edition of its 'Emerging Markets Insights' newsletter.

In this edition, the featured article, Resource Nationalism on the Rise Around the Globe, looks at the different forms of resource nationalism. With commodity prices increasing significantly over the past decade to record highs, a resurgence of resource nationalism has occurred in both advanced and developing countries. In "The Market View" section, an interview with Esther Chan of Aberdeen Asset Management provides a market view of how the slowing global growth will affect the fundamentals of countries, and companies within these countries.

The newsletter also features an article about the slowing growth in the China, called "Slower Growth - The New Normal For China". In this article, Fitch highlights that it may be premature to call a bottom, China's growth rate still remains above that of other major economies including the US, and the impact of a 7%-8% growth from the previous year's higher base is still quite significant in absolute terms.

Other articles includes relate to FX risk and how exchange rate volatility is an area of particular risk for corporates in emerging markets as higher yielding emerging market currencies tend to be more volatile than lower yielding developed market ones, particularly at times of uncertainty and crisis. The section 'Editor's Choice: Featured Emerging Markets Research, Articles and Commentary for the Quarter', has links to some of Fitch's most popular special reports and commentary in emerging market corporates, financial institutions, sovereigns, global infrastructure and structured finance sectors within the emerging markets.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Emerging Markets Insights

here