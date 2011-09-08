(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08- K+S (SDFGn.DE) has posted very strong credit metrics over the past quarters and we anticipate that this trend will continue in 2011 and beyond.

-- We have therefore revised our assessment of K+S' financial risk profile to "modest".

-- We are raising the long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB+'.

-- The outlook is stable because we expect that strong demand for fertilizers and high prices will lead to greater profitability in 2011.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it raised its long-term corporate credit rating and senior unsecured debt rating on Germany-based potash and salt producer K+S AG to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. At the same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating.

K+S' credit metrics have been very strong for the rating since June 30, 2010, and we expect them to remain so in the second half of 2011 and into 2012. For instance, funds from operations (FFO) to debt improved to 99% on Dec. 31, 2010, and 77% on June 30, 2011, from only 23% in 2009, which was low for the rating and heavily depressed by the Morton Salt acquisition. We view a ratio above 45% as commensurate with the 'BBB+' rating.

"In our base-case scenario K+S' credit metrics will remain strong for the rating in 2011 given our assumptions on industry conditions and on K+S' capital expenditure (capex)," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Oliver Kroemker. "We expect, for instance, FFO to debt of about 75% and EBITDA of above EUR1.1 billion as of year-end 2011."

We believe that the demand outlook for K+S will stay favorable in the second half of 2011 and over the next few years, although softer prices compared with summer 2011 cannot be excluded. Over the mid to longer term, capacity additions announced in the industry, as well as the possible entry of new competitors into the potash market, remain a potential threat to this so far consolidated and disciplined segment of the fertilizer industry.

K+S' business risk profile is "satisfactory" according to our classifications. We take into account the company's position as one of the top five producers in the highly concentrated global potash market and its global leadership as a salt producer since the acquisition of Morton Salt in 2009. We anticipate that K+S' earnings will remain volatile because we consider them to be highly sensitive to potash prices and volumes.

We classify K+S' financial profile as "modest." Our assessment takes into account the likelihood that the company's credit metrics may fluctuate in pace with cyclical EBITDA, some capital intensity for maintenance, material capital intensity for expansion (especially green-field potash projects), and K+S' target shareholder distributions.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that strong demand for potash and other fertilizers, and the resulting high prices for them, should enable K+S to increase its profitability in 2011," said Mr. Kroemker. We expect the company's credit metrics to stay sustainably above 60%. Free operating cash flow (FOCF) should become strongly positive over the next two years, while it should be neutral in 2011 due to higher capex.

