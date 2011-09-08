(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned
its 'AA-' debt rating to Japan Finance Organization for
Municipalities' (JFM; AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 17 JPY20
billion 20-year domestic senior secured bonds. The bonds are due
Sept. 26, 2031. The coupon rate is 1.870%.
The ratings on JFM reflect the organization's key policy
role and its very strong link with the central government in
Japan's local and regional government (LRG) sector. Standard &
Poor's believes there is a "very high" likelihood of
extraordinary support from the government of Japan in the event
of financial distress.
We assess JFM's stand-alone credit profile (SACP, which
excludes potential extraordinary government support) to be 'a+'.
Its loan asset quality is very strong, with no nonperforming
loans (NPLs) despite 100% concentration in one sector: all loans
are made to Japanese LRGs and their related entities with LRG
guarantees. In addition, there have been no credit defaults on
JFM loans since the inception of its predecessor entity in 1957.
Although Standard & Poor's recognizes the heavy indebtedness of
Japan's LRGs as a constraining factor, the status of JFM as a
preferred creditor to LRGs helps maintain its 0% default rate.
