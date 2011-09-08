(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA-' debt rating to Japan Finance Organization for Municipalities' (JFM; AA-/Negative/A-1+) series 17 JPY20 billion 20-year domestic senior secured bonds. The bonds are due Sept. 26, 2031. The coupon rate is 1.870%.

The ratings on JFM reflect the organization's key policy role and its very strong link with the central government in Japan's local and regional government (LRG) sector. Standard & Poor's believes there is a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the government of Japan in the event of financial distress.

We assess JFM's stand-alone credit profile (SACP, which excludes potential extraordinary government support) to be 'a+'. Its loan asset quality is very strong, with no nonperforming loans (NPLs) despite 100% concentration in one sector: all loans are made to Japanese LRGs and their related entities with LRG guarantees. In addition, there have been no credit defaults on JFM loans since the inception of its predecessor entity in 1957. Although Standard & Poor's recognizes the heavy indebtedness of Japan's LRGs as a constraining factor, the status of JFM as a preferred creditor to LRGs helps maintain its 0% default rate.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010