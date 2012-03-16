(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Issuer credit ratings remain significant indicators of default risk, and default risks in Japan are not significantly different from global levels while somewhat lower in many ratings categories, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today in its latest annual default study of ratings on Japanese entities. Only one Japanese entity-nonbank finance company NIS Group Co. Ltd. --defaulted in 2011.

The study involves 614 Japanese entities that have, or previously had, Standard & Poor's long-term issuer credit ratings. They include industrial corporates, banks, insurers, other financial services entities, public entities, universities, real estate investment trusts, and local governments. The study involves both public and confidential ratings and covers ratings since 1975, when Standard & Poor's first rated Japanese entities, through December 2011.

Compared with our previous default study, default rates increased only in the 'CCC/C' category and decreased in all other rating categories.

The Gini ratio was as high as 91% for a single year, 84% over three years, and 78% over five years, on a historical average. These ratios are higher than global levels. A higher Gini ratio means a better rank ordering accuracy.