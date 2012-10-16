(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - A Fitch survey of 43 foreign-owned banks in central and eastern Europe (CEE) indicates that their parent funding has decreased moderately since the onset of the global financial crisis. However, in our view limited attractive lending opportunities in CEE, rather than funding constraints, have been the main driver of subdued credit growth in the region.

Preliminary survey results indicate that between end-2008 and-H112 group funding of these banks decreased by 20%, from EUR78bn to EUR62bn. Although the proportion of repaid parent funding is significant, in absolute terms it represented a moderate 4% of the banks' total liabilities.

Furthermore, withdrawn parent funding has been largely replaced with local customer deposits. This has enabled CEE banking systems, with the exception of Hungary, to avoid balance-sheet contractions and report positive, albeit weak, loan growth. Our survey results are broadly in line with trends in foreign funding indicated in Bank of International Settlements data and CEE countries' external debt statistics.

According to our survey, the most significant reductions in parent funding were in Bulgaria (47%, equal to 13% of the banks' liabilities) and Hungary (38%, or 12% of liabilities). In Bulgaria, this mainly reflected strong 30% deposit growth over the period. Deposit inflows were more than double the volume of foreign funding outflows, enabling the sector to report moderately positive loan growth (13%).

In Hungary, we believe the reduction in group funding reflected both greater parent bank concerns about the sector's prospects, and subsidiaries' lower external funding requirements after repayments of foreign-currency mortgage loans. Overall, the sector's loan portfolio contracted by 15% in forint terms (22% in euro terms) between end-2008 and end-H112.

On balance, we believe foreign ownership has been, and remains, positive for financial and macroeconomic stability in CEE. Most foreign banks with a large CEE presence have remained committed to the region, and have recapitalised subsidiaries where needed. However, greater competition for domestic deposits and higher pricing of intragroup facilities have contributed to margin pressure at CEE banks, and greater risk aversion on the part of both lenders and potential borrowers is constraining credit growth.

We expect to publish the full results of the survey during the next few weeks. It covered banks in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Croatia. The surveyed banks had combined assets of EUR454bn at end-2011, equal to 58% of total banking assets in the seven countries.