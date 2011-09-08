(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on China-based photovoltaic maker LDK Solar Co. Ltd. At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where they were placed on Aug. 24, 2011. The outlook at the time of the affirmation was negative. We also lowered our Greater China credit scale rating on LDK to 'cnBB-' from 'cnBB' to reflect the negative outlook. We then withdrew all the ratings at the company's request.

The rating affirmation reflected our view that LDK could maintain adequate liquidity in the next six to 12 months, continue to cut production costs to alleviate pressure from price declines, and maintain its cost competitiveness over its overseas peers.

At the time of the withdrawal, the negative outlook on LDK reflected our expectation that the company's profitability would remain under pressure in the second half of 2011. In our view, the ratio of total debt to capital would likely stay above 60% at the end of 2011. The negative outlook also reflected our view that market conditions have stabilized relative to the second quarter this year, but they remain uncertain beyond 2011.

