Sept 08 - Fitch Ratings has withdrawn India-based Deepak Spinners Limited's (DSL) 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' National Long-Term Rating. A list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The ratings have been withdrawn due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of DSL.

Fitch had migrated DSL to the "Non-Monitored" category in March 2011 (please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Migrates Deepak Spinners' Ratings to the "Non-Monitored" Category', dated 3 March 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

DSL's bank loan ratings have been withdrawn as follows:

- INR526.2m term loans: 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm'; rating withdrawn

- INR540m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn

- INR120m non-fund based working capital limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm'; ratings withdrawn.