(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on CLP Holdings Ltd. (A-/Stable/A-2; cnAA/cnA-1) and CLP Power Hong Kong Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1) are not immediately affected by a potential increase in CLP group's 40% holdings in Castle Peak Power Co. Ltd. (CAPCO; unrated).

Standard & Poor's will be able to assess any possible rating impact of the potential transaction once it is finalized and clarity on the terms and conditions emerges. CLP Holdings and China Southern Power Grid Co. Ltd. (unrated) are still in discussions to acquire ExxonMobil Energy Ltd.'s 60% interest in CAPCO.

CAPCO is CLP group's only generation asset in Hong Kong. We fully consolidate the accounts of CAPCO in our financial analysis and adjustments of CLP group.

CLP Holdings' financial performance in 2011 was broadly within our expectation. The company's leverage has increased since 2011 due to several acquisitions, particularly in Australia. In our view, a provision for the impairment of the Yallourn power station in Australia has a neutral impact on CLP Holdings' cash flows, despite dampening its earnings in 2011. We expect the company's consolidated ratio of funds from operations to total debt to weaken to about 25.0% in 2011-2012, from 32.2% at the end of 2010. We have not considered a potential IPO of CLP Holdings' Australian subsidiary TRUenergy Holdings Pty Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--) in our estimates. Nevertheless, we believe the IPO--if it goes through--would enable CLP Holdings to deleverage and improve its financial metrics.