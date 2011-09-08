(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Satyam Auto Components Limited's (SACL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch AA-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. The list of additional rating actions is given at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects its consistent operating profit margins and short cash-conversion cycle, resulting in low financial leverage (adjusted net debt/EBIDTA). The ratings also factor in the company's strong operational and business linkages with Hero MotoCorp Limited (HML, erstwhile Hero Honda Motors Limited). SACL derives about 95% of its revenues from HML and caters to its entire requirement for fuel tanks. Fitch notes that though the company's entire shareholding has now been transferred to Satyanand Munjal faction, this arrangement has not impacted its business association with HML, which now belongs to a different faction of the promoter group.

SACL's revenues increased by 36% yoy to INR5,376.8m (provisional) in FY11 due to growth in its two-wheeler segment and commissioning of additional capacities. However, its EBIDTA margins, which remained in the range of 11.0%-11.5% until FY10, declined slightly to 9.8% in FY11 due to high overhead costs. Nevertheless, a short cash-conversion cycle of 20 days-25 days and robust operating cash flows over FY09-FY11 enabled the company to maintain low financial leverage of 1.2x during the same period and also significantly supported its capex plans. Fitch expects the trend to continue and SACL to sustain the leverage at the current levels.

However, SACL's standalone credit profile is constrained by its moderate size of operations and its significant revenue concentration on the two-wheeler segment. Though the company has started supplying certain sheet metal components to consumer durable manufacturers in India, their contribution to overall revenue remains low.

Negative rating guidelines include an increase in SACL's financial leverage to above 2x due to unexpected capex, or weakening of its business linkages with HML.

SACL is a supplier of sheet metal components such as fuel tank, bottoms, fenders, frame bodies and other welded sub-assemblies. It owns two manufacturing facilities, one each in Manesar (Haryana) and Haridwar (Uttarakhand).

SACL's bank facilities have been affirmed as follows:

-INR181.9m term loans (enhanced from INR170m): 'Fitch AA-(ind)'; and

- INR290m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR230m); 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/'Fitch A1+(ind)'.