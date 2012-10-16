Fitch expects Fingrid's dividend pay-out policy to materially increase from 2013, as it is assumed that the new majority shareholders will seek a reasonable return on their investment. Slower de-leveraging than anticipated by Fitch, caused for example by a more aggressive dividend pay-out policy, and/or a failure to implement tariff increases to reach the maximum allowable return by 2014, while maintaining its capex (EUR100m-200m per year) would put pressure on ratings. Failure to achieve positive FCF by 2014 would also be negative for the rating.

In accordance with Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology, the rating does not incorporate any formal state support, despite the Finnish government holding a 53% stake in Fingrid (70.9% voting rights), as the company operates on an entirely commercial basis, with no tangible financial support from its majority owner. Fingrid is 53% owned by the Republic of Finland ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+') and 19.9% by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance following the sale of Fortum Corporation's ('A-'/Stable) 25% stake and Pohjolan Voima Oy's 25% stake in Fingrid in April 2011.

The senior unsecured rating of 'A+' benefits from a generic, one-notch uplift from the Long-Term IDR to account for what Fitch views as above-average recovery prospects in case of default in accordance with Fitch's Utilities Sector Notching and Recovery Ratings criteria.

The ratings factor in Fingrid's adequate liquidity, with EUR256m of cash and cash equivalents at H112 and a EUR250m undrawn revolving credit facility, maturing in April 2017 (including the exercising of one of two extension options to 2018). The company has a minimum EUR200m cash policy. Fingrid's debt maturity is not onerous, with EUR159m maturing in 2012 (as of 1H12) and less than EUR200m of debt maturing each year through to 2015. Fingrid issued an EUR300m 12-year bond in April 2012 under its EMTN programme.

WHAT COULD LEAD TO A RATING ACTION

Positive: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to a positive rating action include:

- FFO net leverage below 4.5x on a sustained basis

- Net debt/RAV below 45% on a sustained basis

- FFO gross interest above 6.5x on a sustained basis

- A more conservative capital structure policy through, for example, a reduction in the dividend pay-out policy

- Evidence of tangible government support, in accordance with Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Rating Linkage policy

Negative: future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to a negative action include:

- Failure to implement tariff increases to reach maximum allowable return by 2014 and 2015, while for example maintaining the capex plan and dividend policy, resulting in continuing negative FCF in 2014

- A more aggressive dividend pay-out policy, leading to slower de-leverage than anticipated by Fitch in the current regulatory period 2012-15

- FFO Net leverage above 5.5x on a sustained basis

- Net debt/RAV above 60% on a sustained basis

- FFO gross interest cover below 4.0x on a sustained basis

- Adverse changes in the Finnish regulatory system, resulting in a loss of flexibility with regards to tariff setting, and cost overruns in capex programme not being included in RAB;

- Reduced liquidity reserves