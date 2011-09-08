(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed two Russian foreign-owned banks, ZAO Danske Bank's (ZDB) and SEB Bank JSC's (SEBR) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BBB+' with Positive Outlooks. A full rating breakdown is at the end of this comment.

ZDB's and SEBR's Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Support Ratings reflect the high probability of support, in case of need, from their sole shareholders, Danske Bank Danske, 'A+'/Negative) and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB; 'A+'/Stable) respectively. Both ZDB and SEBR are highly integrated with their parents, including business processes and risk management, have limited local approval authority (although it is somewhat higher at Danske) with the parents guaranteeing most of their credit exposures, they share their parents' brands, and there is a track record of assistance to date.

ZDB's and SEBR's ratings remain constrained by Russia's Country Ceiling of 'BBB+'. A change of the Country Ceiling would be a main rating driver for the banks' Long-term IDRs.

SEBR is a small bank (with total assets of USD288m at end-H111) based in St Petersburg. It mainly services corporate clients with Nordic and German origins. At end-10, SEB provided 63% of SEBR's total funding and guaranteed 84% of its loan book.

ZDB is a small bank (with total assets of USD212m at end-H111) also based in St Petersburg. At end-10, Danske Group provided 43% of ZDB's total funding and guaranteed 90% of its loan book.

SEBR

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

ZDB

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(rus)'; Outlook Stable Support Rating: affirmed at '2'