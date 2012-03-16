(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Spain's Banco de Valencia's (BValencia) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-', with a Stable Outlook. Simultaneously, Fitch has downgraded BValencia's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'b' and removed it from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

BValencia's Long-term IDR is at its Support Rating Floor and has a Stable Outlook, reflecting Fitch's view of moderate probability of support from Spanish Authorities and ultimately from the Fund for Orderly Bank Restructuring (FROB) and the Deposit Guarantee Fund (DGF).

The downgrade of BValencia's VR to 'f' follows the publication of the financial statements of BValencia, which enabled Fitch to quantify the provisioning and recapitalisation needs for the institution. It is now clear that the capital shortfall is likely to be covered by the FROB and not by the existing shareholders. The downgrade of its VR to 'f' reflects that in Fitch's opinion, BValencia has failed and would have defaulted had it not received extraordinary support or benefited from other extraordinary measures.

In November 2011, BValencia asked for voluntary financial assistance and the replacement of its Board of Directors by the FROB. Consequently, the bank became subject of regulatory intervention and the FROB became temporary administrator of the bank.

At end-2011, BValencia had a capital shortfall of EUR912m to comply with the minimum 8% regulatory core capital ratio and reported core and total regulatory ratios of 2.3% and 4.4%, respectively. Since the FROB has taken control of BValencia, it has committed to inject EUR1bn in capital and has provided a liquidity line of EUR2bn. Of the latter, EUR0.9bn has been used but no capital has been injected to date. Including the EUR1bn in capital committed by the FROB, the core capital ratio would have been around 8.5% at end-2011, above the minimum regulatory requirement.

In February 2012, Spain's government imposed stricter regulatory coverage levels on real estate assets for all Spanish banks on a one-off basis. BValencia estimates that it will be required to further increase coverage levels by at least EUR823m in the form of provisions and EUR428m in the form of a capital buffer. Given the bank's internal capital generation difficulties, FROB's capital support could be higher than initially anticipated but will also form part of its restructuring plans, which are likely to be an auction of the institution.

BValencia reported significant losses in 2011 as a result of large loan impairment charges (EUR909m), particularly from real estate assets; foreclosed asset impairments (EUR246m) and other impairments related to real estate affiliates (EUR205m)

At end-2011, the bank had EUR6.1m real estate assets (including loans and foreclosed assets), which represented a high 31% of total lending and foreclosures. The total impaired/total loans including foreclosures ratio rose to 19% at end-2011 (43% covered by reserves). BValencia also had strong funding and liquidity pressures, as the bank has large wholesale funding maturities over the next two years, limited scope to improve liquid asset pool and high loans/deposits ratio.

In line with Fitch's criteria for Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities, as a result of the above rating action, the bank's subordinated debt has also been downgraded to reflect greater risk of non-performance.

BValencia is a regional bank operating mainly in Valencia and Murcia with 427 branches at end-2011. BValencia's major shareholder is Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA, 'BB'/Stable/'B') with a 27.3% stake. BFA also owns a 52.4% stake in Bankia, the third-largest banking group in Spain. After the regulatory intervention, BFA lost management control of the bank and no longer consolidates this investment. BFA's ratings are unaffected by today's rating action.

Fitch placed BFA's 'bb-' VR on RWN on 11 November 2011. This reflected that although BValencia's need for additional capital would, on its own, most likely not have an impact on BFA's ratings, BFA's cash flows and net income could also be negatively impacted by a potential weakening of dividend flows upstreamed from its investments and the negative economic trends in Spain,

The rating actions are as follows:

BValencia:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BB-', Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: downgraded to 'f' from 'b' and removed from RWN

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB-'

Subordinated debt: downgraded to 'CC' from 'B-' and removed from RWN

Preference shares: affirmed at 'C'