(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08- Standard & Poor's Governance Services said today that it had affirmed and subsequently withdrawn its Governance, Accountability, Management Metrics, and Analysis (GAMMA) score assigned to JSC KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP)at 'GAMMA 6' (according to a 1 to 10 scale with 1 being the lowest and 10 the highest).

The withdrawal of the GAMMA score is made at Standard & Poor's initiative. It reflects our decision to cease providing stand-alone governance scores, while continuing to incorporate governance analysis in our global and local scale credit ratings.