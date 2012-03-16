(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- Russian Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KMAO) has continued to demonstrate a solid financial performance and accumulate cash reserves, in particular in the form of a contingency fund.

-- Management has followed through on its commitment to zero borrowing and balanced budgets in the medium term.

-- We are raising our long-term rating on KMAO to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and affirming the national scale rating at 'ruAAA'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation of KMAO's maintenance of strong financials, an excellent liquidity position, and modest tax-supported debt. It also factors in the maintenance and gradual accumulation of the contingency fund.

Rating Action

On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Russian Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KMAO) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' and affirmed its 'ruAAA' Russia national scale rating on the okrug. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects the consolidation of the okrug's sound budgetary performance, explicit commitment to zero borrowing, and the continued accumulation of cash reserves, part of which is set aside in a contingency fund.

The ratings on KMAO reflect the region's very high wealth levels, solid and improving liquidity, low debt, and consistently strong budgetary performance.

These strengths are mitigated by the okrug's limited revenue predictability and flexibility, owing to the control wielded by the federal government, revenue volatility coming from economic concentration in the oil industry, and only sluggish economic prospects.

Located in western Siberia, KMAO accounts for over 50% of Russian oil production and is one of the country's wealthiest regions, with a per capita gross regional product (GRP) of about 6x the national average. However, KMAO's economy is highly concentrated, with oil extraction contributing 60% to GRP and 70% to tax revenues. Moreover, the overall medium- to long-term prospects for output growth remain severely constrained, despite management's efforts to encourage oil production. The economy has been slowing since 2003, owing to the depletion of mature oil basins and low private and state investment in developing new fields.

Despite spending pressures and the currently high oil price, KMAO's management has displayed a strong commitment to align spending and revenue growth. So far, this has resulted in solid budgetary performance. A rapid recovery of revenues from the corporate profit tax fuelled revenue growth in 2010-2011. We expect this recovery to slow, although our base-case scenario nevertheless envisages operating margins' staying at 10% of operating revenues on average.

We also factor in the region's implementation of its ambitious asset-privatization program, implying a sale of several government-related entities (GREs), such as a local bank, an insurance company, and a power generation plant. Despite some expansion of the capital program, this will translate into very modest deficits after capital accounts, if any, in the medium term. We also factor in the region's above-average spending flexibility thanks to its developed transport and social infrastructure.

In the medium term, our base-case scenario expects tax-supported debt, which includes direct debt, debt of non-self-supporting companies, and guarantees, to stay within a still modest threshold of 10% of consolidated operating revenues. As of Jan. 1, 2012, KMAO's tax-supported debt stood at a comfortable 4% of operating revenues. Moreover, we do not expect it to expand significantly, given the management's explicit strategy of zero direct borrowing and only minor guarantees.

Similar to other Russian regions, KMAO is highly dependent on federal intergovernmental fiscal relations. Owing to the okrug's relative wealth, long-term pressure to redistribute KMAO's revenues remains high. There is an element of institutional uncertainty about KMAO's revenues, given its somewhat ambiguous status as part of the Tyumen Oblast. We nevertheless do not expect the revenue-sharing agreement between Tyumen Oblast and KMAO to be revised before 2015.

Liquidity

We regard KMAO's liquidity position as "very positive". Free cash reserves significantly increased from 7% of the year's operating expenditures in 2008 to about 18% in the year-to-date 2012, which comfortably covers direct debt repayment needs over the next three years. Our base-case scenario assumes free cash will account for approximately 15% of operating spending and exceed tax-supported debt many times over in 2012-2014.

In line with the okrug's previous plans, the contingency fund increased in absolute terms in 2011 and will likely stabilize at the minimum level of Russian ruble (RUB) 11 billion-RUB12 billion (7.5% of annual spending in 2012) in 2012-2013. Given KMAO's high revenue volatility from economic concentration, we consider that the further accumulation of this fund, along with the development of its allocation policies, could prove instrumental in tackling revenue drops in the medium term.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that despite ongoing spending pressures, KMAO will likely maintain strong financials, an excellent liquidity position, and modest tax-supported debt. It also factors in the maintenance and gradual accumulation of the okrug's contingency fund.

We would likely take a negative rating action on KMAO in the event of a negative rating action on the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA'). Furthermore, even if the sovereign ratings remained at their current levels, the structural deterioration of financial performance or the relaxation of the okrug's spending and liquidity policies, leading to the sharp depletion of cash (in particular the contingency fund), could result in negative rating actions, as per our downside-case scenario. Changes in the Russian institutional framework that would have a substantial negative impact on the okrug's existing financial and liquidity profiles might also put pressure on the ratings.

Provided we took positive actions on the sovereign, following our upside scenario, we could consider positive ratings actions if KMAO's contingency fund significantly exceeded its existing levels, which would allow it to mitigate revenue volatility, or if the management made material progress in increasing the sophistication of the contingency fund's allocation criteria. Ratings upside could also result from higher predictability of intergovernmental relations and Russia's taxation system.

Ratings List

Upgraded

To From

Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug

Issuer Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--

Senior Unsecured (2 issues) BBB BBB-

Ratings Affirmed

Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug

Russia National Scale Rating ruAAA

Senior Unsecured (2 issues) ruAAA