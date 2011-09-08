(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08- Fitch Ratings has affirmed iNdwa Investments Limited's (iNdwa) asset-backed commercial paper (ABCP) at National Short-term 'F1+(zaf)', following a satisfactory review of the programme.

The review consisted of onsite discussions with the sponsor and administrator Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of FirstRand Bank Limited ('AA(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)'). The review covered commercial paper issuance, IT administration systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition.

iNdwa Investments Ltd. (iNdwa) is a South African hybrid ABCP programme structured to issue ZAR-denominated CP up to a maximum aggregate amount of ZAR15bn to fund the purchase of ZAR-denominated financial assets and rated securities. iNdwa may issue 'F1+(zaf)' CP with a maximum tenor of 364 days. The face value of the CP outstanding at end-July 2011 was ZAR8.69bn