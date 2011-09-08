(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 08- Fitch Ratings has affirmed iNdwa
Investments Limited's (iNdwa) asset-backed commercial paper
(ABCP) at National Short-term 'F1+(zaf)', following a
satisfactory review of the programme.
The review consisted of onsite discussions with the sponsor
and administrator Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), a division of
FirstRand Bank Limited ('AA(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)').
The review covered commercial paper issuance, IT
administration systems, administrative procedures, credit
policies and portfolio composition.
iNdwa Investments Ltd. (iNdwa) is a South African hybrid
ABCP programme structured to issue ZAR-denominated CP up to a
maximum aggregate amount of
ZAR15bn to fund the purchase of ZAR-denominated financial assets
and rated securities. iNdwa may issue 'F1+(zaf)' CP with a
maximum tenor of 364 days. The face value of the CP outstanding
at end-July 2011 was ZAR8.69bn