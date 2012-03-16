(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

Overview

-- The City of Surgut posted better-than-previously-forecast budgetary performance and accumulated cash exceeding its low debt service in 2011.

-- We think the management will likely maintain its prudent practices over the medium term.

-- We are therefore raising our long-term credit rating on Surgut to 'BB+' from 'BB' and Russian national scale rating to 'ruAA+' from 'ruAA'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the adherence of Surgut's management to conservative financial policies and control over expenditure growth will result in sound budgetary performance in 2012-2014, despite expected modest revenue growth.

Rating Action

On March 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Russia's City of Surgut to 'BB+' from 'BB' and its Russia national scale rating on the city to 'ruAA+' from 'ruAA'. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The upgrade reflects our view of Surgut's better-than-previously-forecast budgetary performance, consistently strong liquidity position, and low debt burden.

The ratings are constrained by our view of the city's limited economic growth prospects and low revenue flexibility and predictability stemming from the dependence on transfers from Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug (KMAO; BBB/Stable/--; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') and exposure to the volatile oil industry.

Surgut's high wealth levels, continued prudent financial management, very low debt burden, and consistently positive liquidity position support the ratings.

Surgut's economy and budget revenues are largely exposed to the volatile oil industry. Russia's fourth-largest oil producer, Surgutneftegas (not rated), employs about 15% of the city's workforce and accounts for more than 30% of its tax revenues. We expect a stagnation of the city's economy over the long-term due to gradual depletion of mature oil fields and only modest 3%-4% growth of industrial output.

Surgut's revenues also depend highly on federal and okrug decisions regarding subsidies and tax-allocation shares. Operating transfers will likely account for about 40% of Surgut's operating revenues in the next three years. We also estimate the city will receive about 17% of operating revenues from an additional share of personal income tax allocated to its budget in line with KMAO's decision in 2012-2014. Although currently this proportion is favorable for the city, predictability of tax allocation and ongoing support beyond the budgeting horizon is limited.

Although we expect only modest revenue growth in 2012-2014, we believe Surgut's management will be able to control increasing operating spending and maintain a relatively sound budgetary performance. Our base-case scenario assumes operating margins of about 4%-6% of operating revenues and only modest deficits after capital accounts.

The city plans to continue selling property and will likely receive capital grants from the okrug, which should allow it to maintain investment in communal and social infrastructure at about 17%-19% of total spending. We believe Surgut could significantly cut its capital program if faced with a temporary revenue shortfall, thanks to better-than-average infrastructure quality in a Russian context.

Given its limited borrowing needs, we expect Surgut's debt burden to remain very low over the medium term. The city might provide new guarantees for water, sewage, and housing construction projects, but total tax-supported debt will likely stay below 10% of consolidated operating revenues in 2012-2014.