Sept 08- Fitch Ratings has affirmed iVuzi Investments Limited's (iVuzi) asset-backed commercial papers (ABCP) at National Short-term 'F1+(zaf)', following a satisfactory review of the programme.

The review consisted of onsite discussions with the sponsor and administrator Rand Merchant Bank (RMMMu.J) (RMB), a division of FirstRand Bank Limited ('AA(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)'). The review covered commercial paper issuance, IT administration systems, administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio composition.

iVuzi is a South African hybrid ABCP programme structured to issue ZAR-denominated CP up to a maximum aggregate amount of ZAR15bn to fund the purchase of ZAR-denominated financial assets and rated securities. iVuzi may issue CP with different credit ratings ('all down the curve') up to a maximum tenor of 364 days. Each series of CP will rank in accordance with the priority established by the credit ratings so that notes in a series with a lower credit risk rating will be subordinated to notes in a series with a higher credit risk rating. As of end-June 2011, iVuzi had ZAR6.8bn of CP outstanding.