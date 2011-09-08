(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 08- Fitch Ratings has affirmed iVuzi Investments
Limited's (iVuzi) asset-backed commercial papers (ABCP) at
National Short-term 'F1+(zaf)', following a satisfactory review
of the programme.
The review consisted of onsite discussions with the sponsor
and administrator Rand Merchant Bank (RMMMu.J) (RMB), a division
of FirstRand Bank Limited
('AA(zaf)'/Stable/'F1+(zaf)'). The review covered
commercial paper issuance, IT administration systems,
administrative procedures, credit policies and portfolio
composition.
iVuzi is a South African hybrid ABCP programme structured to
issue ZAR-denominated CP up to a maximum aggregate amount of
ZAR15bn to fund the purchase of ZAR-denominated financial assets
and rated securities. iVuzi may issue CP with different credit
ratings ('all down the curve') up to a maximum tenor of 364
days. Each series of CP will rank in accordance with the
priority established by the credit ratings so that notes in a
series with a lower credit risk rating will be subordinated to
notes in a series with a higher credit risk rating. As of
end-June 2011, iVuzi had ZAR6.8bn of CP outstanding.