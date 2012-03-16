(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Russian Railways (JSC) ------------------------ 16-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: RAILROAD

TRANSPORTATION

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Dec-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

22-Dec-2006 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Russian national railroad company Russian Railways (JSC) (RZD) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that the likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support from the Russian Federation (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Russia national scale 'ruAAA') is "extremely high".

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), this view is based on our assessment of RZD's:

-- "Critical" role for the Russian government, due to its strategic, socioeconomic, and political importance as the leading provider of passenger rail services, as well as being the rail network owner, manager, and operator; and

-- "Very strong" link to the government, reflecting the government's policy--and track record--of providing very strong and timely credit support to RZD in most circumstances. It also factors in RZD's full ownership by the Russian Federation. The government must approve the company's strategy and business plans. We understand that there are no plans to privatize the core railroad network business in the short to medium term.