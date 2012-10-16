(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 16 - Fitch Ratings has revised the Rating Watch on Absolut Bank's ratings, including its 'BB+' Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), to Negative from Evolving. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.

RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS

The revision of the Rating Watch reflects Fitch's opinion that the sale of Absolut by its parent, Belgium's KBC Bank (KBCB; 'A-'/Stable), to a less financially strong entity has become more likely than previously.

Fitch understands that KBCB, which plans to divest Absolut as part of its restructuring plan agreed with European Commission, has already started consultations with potential buyers. Fitch has not yet been informed of any firm arrangements, but considers Russian privately-owned entities to be more likely acquirers given their publicly expressed interest. If the new owner turns out to be a Russian privately-owned financial institution or group, it would have a more limited ability to provide support than KBCB.

However, in Fitch's view, KBCB would be likely to continue to support the bank up to the moment of sale. This is reflected in Absolut's current IDRs and Support Rating of '3'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL AND SUPPORT RATINGS

Should Absolut be sold to a less financially strong shareholder, its Long-Term IDR, National Long-term Rating and Support Rating would likely be downgraded. The Long-term IDR could potentially be downgraded by several notches. However, if Absolut is sold to a financially stronger and higher rated entity (relative to the bank's current IDR) the ratings could be affirmed or upgraded.

RATIONALE AND DRIVERS - VIABILITY RATING

Absolut's 'b' Viability Rating (VR) is based on its weak pre-impairment profitability, high dependence on KBCB for funding, which may need to be substituted with more expensive local funding following the expected sale, and potential challenges arising from adjustment of the bank's business model after the ownership change. The VR also considers the bank's recently improved asset quality, currently sizeable liquidity cushion and the solid capital buffer.

Absolut's pre-impairment operating profit (only 0.5% of average total assets in annualised terms in H112) is contained by its low cost efficiency and the lack of business scale resulting from a significant asset base contraction over the past few years.

Asset quality has improved as a result of parent-coordinated efforts to clean up the balance sheet from the non-performing loans (NPLs; overdue by more than 90 days) and other relatively high risk (mainly, real estate) exposures, particularly during 2011 and H112. At end-H112, NPLs stood at a relatively high 11% of gross corporate loans, but a more moderate 7% of the total portfolio due to the sound performance of the mortgage book. Real estate exposures totalled a significant 23% of Fitch core capital (FCC).

Absolut is dependent on KBCB for funding, with RUB25bn of debt (net of receivables) from its parent at end-H112 (28% of liabilities). At the same time, available liquidity (net of placements in KBCB) was RUB29bn. Refinancing of KBCB's debt, which has an effective interest rate of 5.7%, may translate into higher funding costs and further aggravate already modest profitability.

Capitalisation is solid as evidenced by the FCC/risk-weighted assets of nearly 18% and fully reserved impaired loans at end-H112. Fitch estimates that after the repayment of KBCB's RUB5bn subordinated debt facility, the bank's capital buffer could allow it to increase its loan impairment reserves to 20% of gross loans (from the current 7%) before its regulatory capital ratio would have decreased to the minimum required 10%. Fitch understands that capital is unlikely to be distributed to KBCB before the sale of the bank.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR

The VR may be reassessed following the sale of the bank and after Fitch has analysed the potential benefits and risks of the new ownership. An upgrade of the VR is possible if capitalisation remains sound and performance starts to improve. A downgrade of the VR is less likely at present, but significant distributions of capital and/or a higher-risk asset profile could put downward pressure on the rating.

The rating actions are as follows:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB+'; Rating Watch revised to Negative from Evolving

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

National Long-term Rating: 'AA(rus)'; Rating Watch revised to Negative from Evolving

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'

Support Rating: '3'; Rating Watch revised to Negative from Evolving

Senior unsecured debt rating: 'AA(rus)'; Rating Watch revised to Negative from Evolving