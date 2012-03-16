(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

Summary analysis -- Compass Group PLC ----------------------------- 16-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: A-/Positive/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Eating places

Mult. CUSIP6: 20449X

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Sep-2011 A-/-- A-/--

12-Feb-2001 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Compass reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's strong business risk profile and leading global position in the food services industry, a position it maintains with a geographically diverse portfolio of well-established brands. As a result of high contract retention rates, Compass benefits from better-than-average visibility on its earnings and cash flows. The group also enjoys low capital requirements and a highly flexible cost base, which add further stability to its strong cash flow generation.

Compass' operating performance remains strong with year-ended Sept. 30, 2011, revenues up 9.4% from GBP14.5 billion for the year-ended Sept. 30, 2010, and operating margins at healthy levels. Funds from operations (FFO) at GBP1.2 billion were up 13% from the prior year. While adjusted debt levels increased to GBP2.1 billion, credit metrics remained strong for the rating with a funds from operations (FFO)-to-Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt ratio of nearly 57%, comfortably above the ratio of about 40% that we consider commensurate with the current rating level. At the same time, adjusted debt to EBITDA of 1.5x on Sept. 30, 2011 is also better than the target of about 2.0x. These factors are clearly positive for the rating level. Nevertheless, there is a degree of uncertainty in 2012 operating performance as a result of economic weakness in Europe, coupled with spending on share buybacks and increased shareholder distributions, which could mean using some rating headroom. However, our base-case credit assumptions suggest that the group could still sustain higher credit measures than those commensurate with the current rating.