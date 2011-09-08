(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on France-based food and facilities management services provider Sodexo (BBB+/Stable/A-2) are unaffected by Sodexo's purchase of Brazilian services provider Puras do Brasil (unrated) for an enterprise value of approximately EUR525 million.

We believe that Sodexo has sufficient internal funds to meet the cost of this acquisition. Under our base-case scenario, which does not factor in further sizable acquisitions, we continue to anticipate that the company will generate about EUR900 million of funds from operations (FFO) in the financial year ending Aug. 31, 2012, and will comfortably meet our guidance of FFO to debt in excess of 35%.

We believe the acquisition is positive to the extent that it strengthens Sodexo's competitive position in an emerging country with a high potential for solid growth.

Our ratings on Sodexo factor in our assessment of company's strong business risk profile and intermediate financial risk profile. The business risk profile continues to reflect the company's market-leading position among global food and facilities management services providers.