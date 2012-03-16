(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

Summary analysis -- Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. ---------- 16-Mar-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Greece

Primary SIC: Bottled and

canned soft

drinks

Mult. CUSIP6: 1912EP

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Jul-2002 A/A-1 A/A-1

25-May-2001 A/-- A/--

Rationale

The ratings on Greece-based Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Co. S.A. (CCH) reflect our analysis of CCH's stand-alone credit profile in combination with implied support from The Coca-Cola Co. (Coke; A+/Stable/A-1). In our view, this support relies on CCH's strategic importance to Coke, owing to CCH's status as the second largest bottler by volume, and Coke's 23% ownership of CCH. (For further information on our analysis of The Coca-Cola Co. and associated bottlers, see "Credit FAQ: How Standard & Poor's Applies Its Criteria/Methodology To Its Ratings On Coke And Coke's Bottlers," published Nov. 5, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.)

The long-term corporate credit rating also reflects our view of the company's stand-alone strong business risk profile. This view is supported by CCH's favorable position in respect of the following factors, which we consider the most relevant under our sector methodology:

-- Market share,

-- The degree of competition with private labels,

-- The extent of geographic diversification: 41% of the group's 2011 revenues were derived from established markets such as Italy, Switzerland, and Greece, 17% from developing markets such as Poland and Hungary, and 42% from emerging markets such as Russia and Nigeria, and

-- The balance between well-established brands and new product introductions.

We also note that although CCH is domiciled in Greece (SD), Greece accounts for less than 10% of its volumes. Under our criteria, we therefore consider CCH's credit rating to be independent of the sovereign ratings on Greece. For further details, please refer to "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published June 14, 2011.