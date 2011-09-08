(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Volkswagen Finance Private Limited (VWFPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with Stable Outlook and a National Short-Term rating of 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions in provided at the end of this commentary.

VWFPL's ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of strong support from its parent and ultimate parent - Volkswagen Financial Services AG (VWFSAG) and Volkswagen Group (Volkswagen, Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'/Stable), respectively. This is because of their 100% ownership of VWFPL, the common "Volkswagen" brand name, and VWFPL's strong operational integration within and management control by VWFSAG. The latter is the fully owned captive finance company of Volkswagen.

As part of Volkswagen's business strategy for building a strong market presence in India, VWFPL is expected to play a key role in providing financing to the former's retail and wholesale clients. VWFPL's core business of financing Volkswagen group's automobile sales in India is at a start-up stage with a limited track-record of operations, though business volumes are expected to pick up rapidly from this year.

Fitch notes that VWFPL plans to utilise both long-term and short-term borrowings, such as bank loans, commercial papers and bonds, to finance its operations. In this context, VWFSAG has provided irrevocable and unconditional guarantees to VWFPL's INR borrowings from various banks in India. Fitch notes that the parent has invested EUR36m in VWFPL in 2011 to date, and understands that further capital injections will be undertaken to support the expected rapid business growth.

Established in 2009, VWFPL acquired the certificate of registration as a non-deposit taking non-banking finance company from the Reserve Bank of India (India's central bank) in March 2011. It commenced its core automobile financing business in the same month.

VWFPL's instruments have been assigned ratings as follows:

- INR7bn long-term bank loans: 'Fitch AAA(ind)'

- INR8bn short-term bank loans: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR7bn commercial paper programme: 'Fitch A1+(ind)'