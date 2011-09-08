(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM) proposed senior unsecured global notes an expected 'A+(exp)' rating. The size and tenor of the notes are yet to be determined.

The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD5bn shelf programme, last updated on 22 June 2011 at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Fitch believes that proceeds from the new issue will be used for the bank's general purposes, including roll-over and/or repayment of maturing foreign currency debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected rating is on par with South Korea's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default 'A+' Rating, reflecting a de facto solvency guarantee by the Korean government. As per Article 37 of Export-Import Bank of Korea Act, the government is obliged to make up any losses that the bank may incur but which cannot be covered by the bank's own reserves.

Fitch notes the potential for higher concentration risk if Article 17-5 of KEXIM's Implementing Ordinance is abolished as per the government's proposal announced on 22 August 2011. This includes abolishing the credit limit for a single borrower (40% to 50% of its capital) and the total amount limit for large loans (500% of its capital). The abolition would allow KEXIM to expand project financing for large scale construction of industrial plants and the development of natural resources overseas.

As Article 36 of the KEXIM Act was amended in July 2011, KEXIM will only need to credit 10% of net profit to their reserves until the latter reaches paid-in capital, compared to 20% previously. This may allow KEIXM to increase dividend payouts in future. However, Fitch expects that KEXIM's capitalisation would remain adequate. The Korean government has a very good track record of capital injections into KEXIM in a timely and sufficient manner.

KEXIM is one of the key policy banks in South Korea and effectively 100%-owned by the government. The bank was established in 1976 under the Export-Import Bank of Korea Act to provide export, import and overseas investment credit. The bank, with total assets of KRW47.3trn, had KRW41.4trn in loans (with 74% in foreign currency) and KRW40.4trn in confirmed acceptances and guarantees at end-June 2011.