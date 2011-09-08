(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08-

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the transaction and conducted our credit and cash flow analysis, taking into account recent developments that we have observed.

-- We have lowered our ratings on the class A1, A2, A3, C, D, and E notes.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class B and F notes.

-- Santander Empresas 4, originated by Banco Santander , closed in November 2007 and is collateralized by secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs in their normal course of business.

-- This transaction reflects our current counterparty criteria.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos Santander Empresas 4's class A1, A2, A3, D, and E notes, and lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its rating on the class C notes. At the same time, we affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class B notes, and affirmed our rating on the class F notes (see list below).

In our analysis, we ran our proprietary cash flow model, taking into account the most recent developments in the transaction that we have observed. These include increases in delinquency rates and the cumulative default rate, and a weakening of credit enhancement levels due to a lack of available funds to amortize principal on the notes--which now affects the subordinated notes. We have revised our assumption for recoveries based on what we have observed in other similar Spanish small and midsize enterprise (SME) transactions.

There has been a further deterioration in the credit quality of the assets, which we believe will continue to worsen. There has been an increase in delinquencies: The percentage of loans in arrears for more than 90 days increased to 5.81% in July 2011 from 3.82% in April 2011, and from 2.35% a year before. The rollover of these delinquencies into defaults has increased the ratio of defaulted loans to 3.63% of the outstanding balance of the assets at the July 2011 interest payment date (IPD), compared with 3.05% at the April 2011 IPD and 1.40% a year before.

Moreover, due to the lack of funds, an increasing amount of outstanding principal balance has not amortized the notes on recent payment dates as it should in accordance with the amortization rules in the priority of payments. This has resulted in a reduction in all credit enhancement levels of 2.67%.

As of today, the class A1, A2, and A3 notes have credit enhancement levels of 24.52%, taking into account principal that should have amortized but has not. Nevertheless, when taking into consideration the recent evolution of the transaction's performance and the outcome of our cash flow analysis, we believe the available credit enhancement no longer supports the 'AAA (sf)' ratings on these classes. Therefore, we have lowered our ratings on classes A1, A2, and A3 to 'AA (sf)'.

The class B and C notes have credit enhancement levels of 16.95% and 8.77%, respectively. Following our analysis, we have affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative our 'A- (sf)' rating on the class B notes, and lowered to 'BB- (sf)' and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the class C notes.

As of the last IPD in July 2011, the reported ratio of cumulative defaults over the original balance was 2.61%, up from 2.58% at the April 2011 IPD. Although this currently remains below the respective class D and E interest-deferral trigger levels of 4.80% and 3.90%, we believe that the class E trigger may be breached within the next year. Given that the reserve fund has been fully depleted since July 2010, it is therefore possible, in our opinion, that class E will defer within the next year. We also consider that class D is vulnerable to interest deferral, given the rising trend in cumulative defaults and the high level of delinquencies.

For the class D and E notes, we took these factors into account in our June 6, 2011 rating actions on these notes (see "S&P Takes Various Rating Actions In Spanish SME Transaction Santander Empresas 4"). Nevertheless, there is an increasing trend in the level of arrears, especially the 180+ days bucket, which has increased to 3.49% at the July 2011 IPD from 1.36% at the previous payment date.

If the interest-deferral triggers are breached, it would increase the likelihood of a potential default of the notes. Therefore, we have lowered to 'CCC+ (sf)' our rating on the class D notes, and lowered to 'CCC- (sf)' our rating on the class E notes.

We have also affirmed our 'D (sf)' rating on class F, which was originated at closing to fund the reserve fund, and which has been deferring interest since July 2009 and is therefore currently in interest default.

The portfolio, originated by Banco Santander S.A., comprises secured and unsecured loans granted to Spanish SMEs in their normal course of business.

The agreements in this transaction fully comply with our current counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," Dec. 6, 2010).