Overview

-- On Oct. 10, 2012, we revised our outlook on the 'AAA' rating on the Swiss Canton of Basel-Country to negative from stable. Basel-Country owns 74% of Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB).

-- We are affirming our 'AAA/A-1+' ratings on BLKB.

-- Our view that BLKB has an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary support from the Canton of Basel-Country provides a three-notch rating uplift above the bank's stand-alone credit profile of 'aa-'.

-- The negative outlook on BLKB now reflects the negative outlook on Basel-Country, as well as the economic imbalances resulting from rising residential real estate prices in Switzerland.

Rating Action

On Oct. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term counterparty credit ratings on Switzerland-based Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (BLKB). The outlook remains negative.

Rationale

Our ratings on BLKB reflect its anchor of 'a', its "adequate" business position, "very strong" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "strong" liquidity, as our criteria define these terms. The stand-alone profile (SACP) is 'aa-'.

The Canton of Basel-Country (AAA/Negative/A-1+) owns 74% of the bank and guarantees its liabilities. We consider BLKB to be a government-related entity (GRE) with an "extremely high" likelihood of receiving timely and sufficient extraordinary government support in times of stress. We base this opinion on BLKB's "very important" role for, and "integral" link with, its home canton, Basel-Country. This provides a three-notch uplift from the 'aa-' SACP, resulting in the 'AAA' issuer credit rating on BLKB.

We do not envisage that the bank's GRE status or our view of an "extremely high" likelihood of extraordinary government support will change in the foreseeable future. However, if the long-term rating on Basel-Country were lowered by one notch to 'AA+' we would subsequently remove one of the three notches of uplift from the issuer credit rating on BLBK in line with our GRE methodology.

Outlook

The negative outlook on BLKB reflects that on the Canton of Basel Country, as well as our view of growing economic imbalances in the Swiss Confederation (unsolicited ratings; AAA/Stable/A-1+).

The imbalances stem from residential real estate price increases we have observed in Switzerland over the past three years, which could put pressure on the quality of BLKB's mortgage loan book. If property prices keep rising, we may take a more negative view of the economic environment in which Swiss banks operate and review the ratings on all domestically oriented Swiss banks, including BLKB. This could result in a downward revision of the anchor and subsequently the lowering of BLKB's SACP and the rating by one notch.

In addition, a downgrade of Basel-Country would trigger a negative rating action on BLKB. Under our GRE criteria, with all other factors remaining unchanged, a one-notch downgrade of the canton would result in the removal of one of the three notches of uplift currently factored into the long-term rating on BLKB. In our view, there is a one-in-three chance that the canton might not succeed in stabilizing its debt and liquidity position at a level commensurate with the 'AAA' rating.

Furthermore, a change in BLKB's role for or link with the canton, or changes in the statutory guarantee, could lead us to reassess the bank's status as a GRE. However, we currently consider this scenario to be unlikely and would expect BLKB's existing obligations to be grandfathered.

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+

SACP aa-

Anchor a

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Very Strong (+2)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Strong (0)

Support +3

GRE Support +3

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank

Counterparty Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+

Certificate Of Deposit AAA/A-1+

Senior Unsecured* AAA

*Guaranteed by the Canton of Basel-Country