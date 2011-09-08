(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08 - Standard & Poor's Governance Services said today it that it had affirmed and subsequently withdrawn its Governance, Accountability, Management Metrics, and Analysis (GAMMA) score assigned to OJSC TransContainer , a Russian container transportation company, at 'GAMMA 6' (according to a 1 to 10 scale with 1 being the lowest and 10 the highest).

The withdrawal of the GAMMA score is made at Standard & Poor's initiative. It reflects our decision to cease providing stand-alone governance scores, while continuing to incorporate governance analysis in our global and local scale credit ratings.

"Unlike many other Russian issuers, TransContainer started strengthening its governance structures several years ahead of a public placement. This allowed the company to go public with a well-tuned board process already in place, and the parent company accustomed to TransContainer's special status within the group," said Standard & Poor's governance analyst Oleg Shvyrkov.

"There is room for improvement in several areas of governance, however, such as transparency and audit. Also, the possibility of a further reduction in Russian Railways' stake may impede the continuity of governance policies," said Dr. Shvyrkov.