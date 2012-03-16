(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 16 -

Summary analysis -- RSA Insurance Ireland Ltd.

CREDIT RATING: Country: Ireland

Local currency BBB+/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Apr-2011 BBB+/-- --/--

06-Jan-2009 A-/-- --/--

Rationale

The ratings on Ireland-based non-life insurer RSA Insurance Ireland Ltd. (RSA Ireland or the company) reflect its good operating performance, conservative investment strategy, and strategic importance to Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance PLC (RSA Group). These strengths are offset by RSA Ireland's principal exposure to the Irish Insurance market and weakened capital adequacy ratio, although it is higher than most of its local peers. Although in our view RSA Ireland is a strategically important subsidiary of the RSA Group, the ratings on RSA Ireland do not benefit from any notches of support and are limited by the ratings on the Irish Sovereign (Republic of Ireland BBB+/Negative/A-2). RSA Ireland's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) is 'bbb+'.

RSA Ireland's good operating performance is based on very strong returns, which have been in line with most Irish insurers since 2003. In 2011, RSA Ireland posted a strong net combined ratio of 92.0% and net operating income of EUR48 million. For 2012, we expect the company to achieve a combined operating ratio (COR) of 90% on its core business, 100% including RSA Group's Self Retention Vehicle (SRV) (see corporate profile), and below 95% over the cycle on its portfolio that excludes some legal entities.

The ratings on RSA Ireland also benefit from a conservative investment strategy; nearly 91% of its investment portfolio was held in high-quality, fixed-income bonds and 9% in cash. Of the bond portfolio, 88% is invested in bonds rated 'A' or higher. There is currently no equity exposure in the investment portfolio, which in our view limits market risk. The exposure to peripheral eurozone sovereign debt is EUR118 million (42% of shareholders' equity). We do not expect any material changes in the credit quality of its investment portfolio in 2012.

These strengths are offset by RSA Ireland's principal exposure to the Irish insurance market, where industry risk is increasing owing to the sovereign's deteriorating credit quality. The Irish insurance market is also highly competitive, relatively small, and contracting in absolute terms.

RSA Ireland's capitalization also weakened following the acquisition of 123 Money Ltd. (123.ie) and losses arising from adverse weather conditions in 2011. For 2012, we expect capital adequacy to stabilize in the middle of the 'BBB' range. Reserves are satisfactory for the group and we consider reinsurance protection to be strong.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects that on the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2). Any change in the ratings on the sovereign will be reflected in the ratings on RSA Ireland.

We also expect RSA Ireland will continue to maintain a capital adequacy ratio of at least good under our capital model and good operating performance. In addition, we will closely monitor its investment strategy to protect its capital base. Should a material deterioration occur we may lower the company's SACP. A positive movement of the SACP is unlikely in the medium term, however.