(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 08- Belgium's KBC Bank has resumed paying a common dividend in 2011.

-- We expect the bank to remain profitable in the foreseeable future.

-- In addition, we believe the risk of coupon deferral on two of KBC Bank's Tier 1 hybrid capital instruments has diminished considerably because of its replenished capital reserves.

-- We are raising our issue rating on the bank's six Tier 1 hybrid instruments to 'BB+' from 'B+'.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised its junior subordinated debt ratings to 'BB+' from 'B+' on six Tier 1 hybrid instruments issued by Belgian bank KBC Bank N.V. (A/Stable/A-1). The instruments total EUR2.4 billion.

The long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on KBC Bank remain unchanged.

The rating action reflects our view that KBC Bank will remain profitable in the foreseeable future and is highly likely to continue to pay a common dividend, which it resumed in 2011. In addition, the risk of coupon deferral on two of its Tier 1 hybrid instruments has diminished considerably, given its rebuilt distributable reserves following positive earnings generation in 2010 and first-half 2011.

The 'BB+' ratings on the instruments stand three notches below our assessment of KBC Bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) and five notches below our 'A' counterparty credit rating on the bank. In accordance with our criteria, we consider the SACP to be the key indicator of the potential that an entity might defer payments on hybrid securities in a downturn. The SACP on KBC Bank includes a two-notch uplift to factor in potential extraordinary government support for the bank if needed.

In November 2009, KBC Bank communicated that the European Commission had imposed a ban on coupon payment for the bank's Tier 1 and Tier 2 instruments, unless it had a legal obligation to do pay, or if its profits for the year could cover the coupon payments. We believe that KBC Bank will remain profitable in the foreseeable future. The bank's restructuring efforts in the past two years, and the government guarantee on most of KBC Bank's exposure to collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) reduces the probability of the bank posting a loss in the future. The write-downs KBC Bank took on its CDOs led it to post losses in 2008 and 2009.

Under the terms of the Tier 1 instruments, an ordinary share dividend payment by KBC Bank or its holding company would make the coupon payments on these issues mandatory in the ensuing 12-month period, unless the bank is in breach of regulatory capital ratios.

